Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 19,407 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 3,740,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,644,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

