Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,483 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

MRK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.12. 6,331,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.50 billion, a PE ratio of 142.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

