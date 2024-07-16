Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.47. 164,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,023. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day moving average of $455.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.