Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $147.30. 335,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

