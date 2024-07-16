Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 33,126 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 315.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 679,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

