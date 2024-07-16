Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,713. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.