Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 357,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,153. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200-day moving average is $166.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $183.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.