Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.41. 7,909,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,916,218. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $273.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

