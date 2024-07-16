Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after acquiring an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $286.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,787. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.04 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

