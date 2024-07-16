Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

