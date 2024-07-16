Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,194. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

