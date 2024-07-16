Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,634. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

