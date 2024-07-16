Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

