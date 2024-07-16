Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 33.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Moderna Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $124.74. 908,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,177,437. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

