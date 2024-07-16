Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 33.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 8.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,388. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

