Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

PLD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,890. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.