Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Newmont by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 1,485,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

