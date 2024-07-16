Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 124,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.46. 2,766,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $355.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

