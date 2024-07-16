Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Invests $212,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 379,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

