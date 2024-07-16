Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Invests $219,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.49. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

