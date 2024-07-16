Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $244.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

