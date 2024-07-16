Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,178 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. 2,779,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,644. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

