Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.79.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

