Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.60. 176,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $168.84. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.