Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,839,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $166.46. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.