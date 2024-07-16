Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.70. 499,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.