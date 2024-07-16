Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,899 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Graco by 153.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Graco by 114.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Graco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,223. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.