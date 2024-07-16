Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

BIO stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.51 and its 200-day moving average is $307.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

