Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,930,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.27. 32,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,847. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

