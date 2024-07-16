Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $77,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.1 %

UHS stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 709,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

