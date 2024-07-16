Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH traded up $7.42 on Tuesday, reaching $186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,799. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

