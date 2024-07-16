Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,638,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 799,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,462. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $71.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

