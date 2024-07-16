Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,832. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $101.83 and a one year high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

