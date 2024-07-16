Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

