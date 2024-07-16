Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,101 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $10.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,052.81. 28,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,040.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

