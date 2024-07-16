Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 698 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.79. 28,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,703. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.