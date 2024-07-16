Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,220. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.22 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

