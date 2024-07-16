Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $107,750.35 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $26.03 million and $107,750.35 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,094,598 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,625 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,088,153 with 33,339,791 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.77574403 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $92,214.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

