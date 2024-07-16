MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $269.26 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $47.35 or 0.00073103 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $269.26 million and $17.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 45.908674 USD and is up 9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $18,624,128.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

