MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 24,456 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $720.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.26%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Activity

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,015 shares of company stock worth $96,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $361,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $998,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

