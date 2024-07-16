MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 43.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 143,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.