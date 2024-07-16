Michael J. Watson Sells 1,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $220.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,767. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.