Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $64,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.49. 21,259,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,848,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

