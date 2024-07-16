MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down to $18.99

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $18.53. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 2,348 shares traded.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

