MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down to $27.39

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $25.22. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.