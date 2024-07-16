MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Up 7.8%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.92. 867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

