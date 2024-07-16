Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $111.78 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.9% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $111,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $33.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,019,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.