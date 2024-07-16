Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

