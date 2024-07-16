MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 2.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.09. 206,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,470,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.