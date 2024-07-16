Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Up 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The company has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

